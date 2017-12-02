Bernheim’s Festival of Trees

December 2 @ 9:00 am - 4:30 pm

Come join the celebration and support your local charity! Teams of volunteers and staff from local organizations will create ten beautifully decorated trees using bits of the forest and arboretum along with a theme unique to each charity. Each tree will provide the opportunity to support the local charity of your choice. Grab your family and friends and come out to enjoy this wonderful celebration.

Isaac’s Café will be open early to serve hot chocolate, cider and coffee with festive cookies.

FREE; $5 per car weekend fee still applies for Non-Members

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org