Bernheim Volunteer Orientation at Bernheim

Volunteer Orientation at Bernheim

May 11 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Connect with People. Connect with Nature. Volunteer at Bernheim.

Volunteers can give a few hours or several hundred hours, providing support to Bernheim and our visitors. While working throughout the forest or arboretum, you can participate in a variety of activities, while having fun in the great outdoors. Want to learn more about Bernheim’s volunteer program? Take the first step in becoming a Bernheim volunteer by attending this general orientation training.

If you love learning about the natural world and passionate about connecting people with nature, attend the Bernheim Volunteer Naturalist Orientation at 1 – 3 p.m. in the Education Center or contact Wren Smith to learn more about this award-winning program.

For more information, contact Amy Joseph Landon, (502) 955-8512 ext. 262 or alandon@bernheim.org.

FREE

For more information visit bernheim.org