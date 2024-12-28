Best of 2024 Silent Disco at Vernon Lanes

2024 was an incredible year for music, so we're throwing a special Best of 2024 Silent Disco! Join us at Vernon Lanes on December 28th from 9P - 1A as we dedicate one channel to the folks who created the soundtrack of 2024. We've got Chappell, Sabrina, Charli, Billie, Kendrick, Beyonce, and so many more! Our other two channels will feature the perfect accompaniment of pop, hip hop, and classics from all decades of music. Help us round out a magical year of bangers-on-bangers!

The event will run from 9P to 1A and tickets are $10. This event is 21+

Tickets will are available for $10 both pre-sale and at the door. Pre-Sale tickets guarantee you have a pair of headphones in the event we sell out. So move quickly to get your tickets and join us on us on December 28th!

For more information call (502) 324-5048.