Best Buddies Champion of the Year: Cincinnati Gala

Join us on Thursday, October 30, 2025 for Cincinnati's inaugural Champion of the Year Gala. Champion of the Year is a competitive fundraising campaign that unites and recognizes leaders of inclusion in local communities nationwide.

The evening will transport you to a world of whimsy and wonder as we celebrate "The Magic of Belonging"-a theme that highlights the power of connection and inclusion. Magical attire encouraged!

This enchanting event will feature cocktails, dinner, performances, and a celebration of inclusion, culminating in the announcement of Cincinnati's Champion of the Year-honoring a leader dedicated to the mission of Best Buddies.

URL:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3128405-0?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Thu, 30 Oct 2025 18:30 - 22:30

Venue details: Newport Syndicate, 18 East 5th Street, Newport, Kentucky, 41071, United States

Price: General Admission: USD 150.00

For more information call 513-913-0992.