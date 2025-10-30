Best Buddies Champion of the Year: Cincinnati Gala
to
Newport Syndicate 18 East 5th Street, Newport, Kentucky 41071
Best Buddies Champion of the Year: Cincinnati Gala
Best Buddies Champion of the Year: Cincinnati Gala
Best Buddies Champion of the Year: Cincinnati Gala
Join us on Thursday, October 30, 2025 for Cincinnati's inaugural Champion of the Year Gala. Champion of the Year is a competitive fundraising campaign that unites and recognizes leaders of inclusion in local communities nationwide.
The evening will transport you to a world of whimsy and wonder as we celebrate "The Magic of Belonging"-a theme that highlights the power of connection and inclusion. Magical attire encouraged!
This enchanting event will feature cocktails, dinner, performances, and a celebration of inclusion, culminating in the announcement of Cincinnati's Champion of the Year-honoring a leader dedicated to the mission of Best Buddies.
URL:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3128405-0?pid=11713
Date and Time: On Thu, 30 Oct 2025 18:30 - 22:30
Venue details: Newport Syndicate, 18 East 5th Street, Newport, Kentucky, 41071, United States
Price: General Admission: USD 150.00
For more information call 513-913-0992.