The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

to Google Calendar - The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2018-12-07 00:00:00

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro 418 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

What happens when "The Worst Kids in the World" put on a Christmas pageant? The audience falls down laughing! Come join the fun as Theatre Workshop of Owensboro (TWO) presents the holiday favorite, THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER. This adorable show, featuring children and adults; comedy and music, will play at THE EMPRESS THEATER, 418 Frederica St. Friday, December 7 through Sunday the 16th. Showtimes are 7:30 PM Fridays and Saturdays, with two Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. The play is by Barbara Robinson.

Tickets in advance are $18.00 for adults/$12.00 for students. There will be a $2.00 surcharge for all tickets purchased at the door.

For tickets or more information call (270) 683-5333 or visit theatreworkshop.org.

Info
Theatre Workshop of Owensboro 418 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2018-12-07 00:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

June 21, 2018

Friday

June 22, 2018

Saturday

June 23, 2018

Sunday

June 24, 2018

Monday

June 25, 2018

Tuesday

June 26, 2018

Wednesday

June 27, 2018

Submit Yours