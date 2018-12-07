The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

What happens when "The Worst Kids in the World" put on a Christmas pageant? The audience falls down laughing! Come join the fun as Theatre Workshop of Owensboro (TWO) presents the holiday favorite, THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER. This adorable show, featuring children and adults; comedy and music, will play at THE EMPRESS THEATER, 418 Frederica St. Friday, December 7 through Sunday the 16th. Showtimes are 7:30 PM Fridays and Saturdays, with two Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. The play is by Barbara Robinson.

Tickets in advance are $18.00 for adults/$12.00 for students. There will be a $2.00 surcharge for all tickets purchased at the door.

For tickets or more information call (270) 683-5333 or visit theatreworkshop.org.