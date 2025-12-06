THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

When the rambunctious Herdman children descend on the annual Christmas pageant, will it be a disaster as everyone expects, or will the spirit of the season change the hearts and minds of the whole town?

For Grades K-5 • Estimated Running Time: 60 minutes

Performances

Dec. 6, 13, & 20 @ 2pm & 5pm

Dec. 7, 14, & 21 @ 2pm

For more information call 502.498.2436 or visit stageone.org

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
502.498.2436
