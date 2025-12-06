THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

× Expand StageOne Family Theatre When the rambunctious Herdman children descend on the annual Christmas pageant, will it be a disaster as everyone expects, or will the spirit of the season change the hearts and minds of the whole town?For Grades K-5 • Estimated Running Time: 60 minutesPerformancesDec. 6, 13, & 20 @ 2pm & 5pmDec. 7, 14, & 21 @ 2pm

When the rambunctious Herdman children descend on the annual Christmas pageant, will it be a disaster as everyone expects, or will the spirit of the season change the hearts and minds of the whole town?

For Grades K-5 • Estimated Running Time: 60 minutes

Performances

Dec. 6, 13, & 20 @ 2pm & 5pm

Dec. 7, 14, & 21 @ 2pm

For more information call 502.498.2436 or visit stageone.org