The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical
Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Campbellsville University Theater
Laughs abound in this kids' Christmas classic! Follow the outrageous shenanigans of the Herdman siblings, or "the worst kids in the history of the world."
For more information, please call 270.789.5266 or visit campbellsville.edu/academics/programs/theatre-dance/upcoming-productions/
Info
Comedy, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance