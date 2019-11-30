The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Lexington Children's Theatre
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical
Can you imagine all of the chaos and joy of your favorite holiday story set to music? Well, we sure can! It’s The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: THE MUSICAL! Everyone knows the Herdmans are the worst kids in the world, so when they ALL demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town knows the Christmas story is in major trouble. But sometimes it takes a little trouble to help you see the world in a whole new light! With all your favorite characters in an LCT premiere that features a familiar story with all of the singing and dancing we can muster! And of course, all the wonderful heartfelt moments you’ve come to expect from this incredible story all about the gift of giving.
Book & Lyrics by Ahnna Beecham
Music & Lyrics by Malcolm Hillgartner
Based on the play by Barbara Robinson
PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:
Saturday, November 30 @ 2:00pm
Saturday, December 7 @ 2:00pm
Saturday, December 7 @ 7:00pm
Sunday, December 8 @ 2:00pm
$25 adults, $20 children under 18
Best enjoyed by all ages
Performed at The Lexington Opera House
Approximately 1 hour long with no intermission.
For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org