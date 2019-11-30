× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical

Can you imagine all of the chaos and joy of your favorite holiday story set to music? Well, we sure can! It’s The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: THE MUSICAL! Everyone knows the Herdmans are the worst kids in the world, so when they ALL demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town knows the Christmas story is in major trouble. But sometimes it takes a little trouble to help you see the world in a whole new light! With all your favorite characters in an LCT premiere that features a familiar story with all of the singing and dancing we can muster! And of course, all the wonderful heartfelt moments you’ve come to expect from this incredible story all about the gift of giving.

Book & Lyrics by Ahnna Beecham

Music & Lyrics by Malcolm Hillgartner

Based on the play by Barbara Robinson

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:

Saturday, November 30 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, December 7 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, December 7 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, December 8 @ 2:00pm

$25 adults, $20 children under 18

Best enjoyed by all ages

Performed at The Lexington Opera House

Approximately 1 hour long with no intermission.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org