× Expand THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER (NOV 22-30) THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER (NOV 22-30)

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

Presented by the Spotlight Players

In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids–probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem – and the fun – when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on!

Friday, Nov 22 – 7:00 pm

Saturday, Nov 23 – 7:00 pm

Sunday, Nov 24 – 2:00 pm

Friday, Nov 29 – 7:00 pm

Saturday, Nov 30 – 7:00 pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com