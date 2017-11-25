The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The Bradley family’s church Christmas Pageant is always the same, year after year – until the Herdmans show up! With “the worst kids in the world” taking the lead roles, this year’s Pageant will be a total disaster. But it might just be the year when the rambunctious, rag-tag Herdmans help their community see Christmas in a whole new way, and prove that even the worst kids in the world can change it for the better.

Recommended for all ages.

$19 adults, $16 children

Saturday, November 25 – 2:00pm

Saturday, December 2 – 2:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday, December 3 – 2:00pm

For more information call (859)254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org