Best of the Collections Series: Annuals and Tropicals – In-Person Workshop

Yew Dell’s summer series will focus on the Best of the Collections! Register for all three sessions, or pick the topics that interest you the most. For those who attend all three sessions, we’ll send you home with a free plant from our nursery. To kick off the series showing off the newest and coolest plants from our gardens, Sayde Heckman, Garden and Arboretum Manager, gets us started with Annuals and Tropicals. Participants will get a first-hand look at the annuals and tropicals that have performed the best, and a recap of those that have been relegated to the great compost bin in the sky.

The additional sessions have separate registrations:

Session two: 8/9/22 – Herbaceous Perennials with Jacob Stidham, Nursery and Greenhouse Manager

Session three: 8/16/22 – Trees and Shrubs with Paul Cappiello, Executive Director

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/