Best of the Collections Series: Herbaceous Perennials – In-Person Workshop

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

https://www.yewdellgardens.org/event/best-of-the-collections-series-herbaceous-perennials-in-person-workshop/#tribe-tickets

In Yew Dell’s second session of the Best of the Collections, Jacob Stidham, Greenhouse and Nursery Manager, continues with Herbaceous Perennials. Participants will get a first-hand look at the herbaceous perennials that have performed the best, and a recap of those that have been relegated to the great compost bin in the sky. For those who attend all three sessions, we’ll send you home with a free plant from our nursery.

The final session has a separate registration and takes place on 8/16/22 – Trees and Shrubs with Paul Cappiello, Executive Director.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788

502.241.4788
