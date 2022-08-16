× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Best of the Collections Series: Trees and Shrubs – In-Person Workshop

$25 - $35 per person

https://www.yewdellgardens.org/event/best-of-the-collections-series-trees-and-shrubs-in-person-workshop/#tribe-tickets

For Yew Dell’s summer series they are focusing on the Best of the Collections! Register for all three sessions, or pick the topics that interest you the most. For those who attend all three sessions, we’ll send you home with a free plant from our nursery. In our final session, Paul Cappiello, Executive Director, wraps up our series with Trees and Shrubs. You’ll get a first-hand look at the trees and shrubs that have performed the best, and a recap of those that have been relegated to the great compost bin in the sky.

