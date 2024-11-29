× Expand Louisville Laughs Top finishers in the 2024 Funniest Person in Louisville standup contest peform

Best of the Funniest Person in Louisville contest

Add some laughter to your Thanksgiving weekend at The Caravan. We invited back the top finishers to the Funniest Person In Louisville Contest.

These comics were the favorites among 80 that competed this summer.

Come enjoy the comedy of top Semi-Pro finishers Cory Miller and Bonita Elery and top Amateur finishers Nathan Alexander, Lynn Benson and Matt Buck.

Happens on the following Dates:

Nov 29, 2024, 7:30pm to 9:00pm Timezone: EST

Nov 30, 2024, 7:30pm to 9:00pm Timezone: EST

For more information call 5027248311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/87313/t/tickets