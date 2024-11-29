Best of the Funniest Person in Louisville contest

The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204

Add some laughter to your Thanksgiving weekend at The Caravan. We invited back the top finishers to the Funniest Person In Louisville Contest.

These comics were the favorites among 80 that competed this summer.

Come enjoy the comedy of top Semi-Pro finishers Cory Miller and Bonita Elery and top Amateur finishers Nathan Alexander, Lynn Benson and Matt Buck.

Nov 29, 2024, 7:30pm to 9:00pm Timezone: EST

Nov 30, 2024, 7:30pm to 9:00pm Timezone: EST

For more information call 5027248311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/87313/t/tickets

Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
