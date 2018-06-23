Best of Kentucky Dinner Series: Best of Kentucky Barbecue

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Best of Kentucky Dinner Series:  Best of Kentucky Barbecue

In the first of our 2018 Best of Kentucky Summer Dinner Series, we welcome award-winning Pitmaster John Foreman, owner of Old Hickory Bar-B-Q in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the Woodford Reserve Distillery. This evening will feature distillery tours, live music from bluegrass favorites Grits & Soul and a mouth-watering selection of the best Kentucky barbecue out there. Reservations are required and you must be 21 and above to attend.

For more information call (859) 879-1939 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events

