Best of Kentucky Dinner Series: Bourbon, Bits, Bites and the Big Screen

In the finale of our 2018 Best of Kentucky Summer Dinner Series, we celebrate the beautiful union between the bourbon industry and the horse industry that is thriving in central Kentucky – a perfect date night or a night with friends and family. This evening will feature distillery tours, a gourmet concession-style menu and an outdoor viewing experience of the movie “Seabiscuit”. Guests will also have the opportunity to add on a tour of a local horse farm prior to the Woodford Reserve event provided by Horse Country, Inc. (more information to come). Reservations are required and you must be 21 and above to attend.

For more information call (859) 879-1939 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events