Best of Kentucky Dinner Series: The Farm to Table Experience

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Best of Kentucky Dinner Series:  The Farm to Table Experience

In the second of our 2018 Best of Kentucky Summer Dinner Series, we introduce you to a beautiful farm-to-table experience at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. This evening will feature distillery tours, live music and a beautiful menu featuring the freshest local products available with a selection of paired cocktails included. Reservations are required and you must be 21 and above to attend.

For more information call (859) 879-1939 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
