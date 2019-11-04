× Expand Lousiville Story Program Book cover

"Better Lucky Than Good" Book Launch Celebration

Join us for the official launch of Louisville Story Program's latest book, Better Lucky Than Good: Tall Tales and Straight Talk from the Backside of the Track.

As the home of the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs is the epicenter of Kentucky’s equine heritage and the most storied racetrack in the world. More than a thousand people come to work on the backside of the track on any given day during a racing meet. Most of the hot walkers, grooms, exercise riders, jockeys, and other equine workers who dedicate their lives and careers to horse racing will never stand in the Winner’s Circle, but each of them is a member of a rich community with a long and storied tradition, one that most of us have never known.

Better Lucky Than Good: Tall Tales and Straight Talk from the Backside of the Track will change that. Louisville Story Program took three years to engage backside workers and residents of South Louisville in conversations and a collaboration that has led to the most caring, in-depth look into the lives and stories of equine workers ever published. Authored by thirty-two people who live and work on the backside, Better Lucky Than Good represents the first time in the history of American thoroughbred racing that equine workers have documented their own lives and experiences for the public.

Join us in celebrating the authors and their remarkable book at this free event. Books will be for sale, and authors will be signing them!

For more information call (502) 583-3326 or visit louisvillestoryprogram.org