Better Together: Celebrating Bourbon with Watch Hill Proper

Join us for our first ever Better Together series, celebrating Bourbon with Watch Hill Proper and the Frazier, featuring RD1 Spirits, RK Bluegrass Catering, a barrel selection, and more!

With brilliantly crafted food, and Bourbon pairings, this event promises to be a memorable experience for Bourbon enthusiasts and food lovers alike. Get a taste of Watch Hill Proper’s exceptional hospitality and warm up your taste buds with gourmet chili from Watch Hill Proper chef Michael Crouch and a delicious WHP old fashioned. This is only the beginning of a night to savor! Guests will also enjoy multiple tastings and three RD1 Spirits expressions that will be paired with RK Bluegrass’s carefully curated small bites. If you’re looking for the perfect cocktail ice, the folks from Monogram will be here to show off its revolutionary Force Ice machine. Prepare your taste buds, folks, for a culinary experience like no other.

To celebrate the Frazier’s new partnership with WHP, everyone who purchases a Better Together barrel selection bottle will be invited to Watch Hill Proper’s very exclusive bottle club event on March 5. Find out what is so special about the once-a-month experience offered exclusively for WHP Bottle Club members, featuring tastings and some of the most premium Bourbon and wine in the world, available for purchase.

Admission includes: a welcome cocktail, WHP gourmet chili, Bourbon tasting and food pairing, bonus tasting of WHP Exceptional Series. Purchase of an RD1 barrel selection bottle secures a free invitation to Watch Hill Proper’s March 5 Bottle Club event and Monogram’s Forge Ice machine tutorials.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Thursday, February 20

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Program: 6:45–8:30 p.m.

Admission: $39 ($34 for Members)

RD1 Frazier Single Barrel Bottle: $89

For more information call 502.753.5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org