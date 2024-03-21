Beyond Babel - Boyle County Performing Arts Center

Beyond Babel National Tour

Thursday, March 21 @ 7:00pm

Tickets $15-30

Created by Keone & Mari Madrid and Josh & Lyndsay Aviner of Hideaway Circus, Beyond Babel is a critically acclaimed dance theatre show.

Inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, BEYOND BABEL is about the division of families, friends, and a community of people as authorities decide to build a wall between them. We follow two divinely linked lovers as they reconcile with the rising tensions of a populace cut in half. The show is set to a contemporary soundtrack and features a cast of twelve elite dancers.

The production first premiered in 2017 in San Diego at a pop venue in Barrio Logan, which was then followed by an extended Off Broadway at the Gym at Judson in New York City that run through the end of 2021.

BEYOND BABEL also features large crochet backdrops, art installations, and yarn-based props by singular visual artist London Kaye, costume design by Barbara Erin Delo, and lighting design by Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter and Sean Beach.

Learn more about Beyond Babel at www.beyondbabelshow.com.

Boyle County Performing Arts Center 315 Cunningham Way, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Dance, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
859.439.5143
