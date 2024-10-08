Metro United Way welcomes Alejandra Campoverdi, women’s health advocate, best-selling author and former White House aide, as she recounts navigating social mobility as a first-generation Latina through her memoir, "First Gen." Campoverdi’s award-winning memoir/manifesto is a powerful testament to the nuanced experiences of a first-generation Mexican American and provides a broader social commentary on the emotional challenges many “First and Onlys” face. To register, please visit metrounitedway.org/beyond-buzzwords/. The ZOOM link will be provided upon registration.