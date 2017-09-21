Beyond the Edge at MS Rezny Studio/Gallery

to Google Calendar - Beyond the Edge at MS Rezny Studio/Gallery - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beyond the Edge at MS Rezny Studio/Gallery - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beyond the Edge at MS Rezny Studio/Gallery - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Beyond the Edge at MS Rezny Studio/Gallery - 2017-09-21 00:00:00

MS Rezny Studio 903 Manchester St, Kentucky

Beyond the Edge at MS Rezny Studio/Gallery

Using distinctively different collage techniques each artist in "Beyond the Edge" juxtaposes familiar images and objects to form a new notion or idea. Each finds collage to be a meaningful way to tell a story about themselves or an observation around them. Collage by Jack Girard, Doug Stapleton, Carleton Wing. 

Through October 21

Tuesday-Friday, 12PM-5PM | Saturday, 1PM-4PM

MS Rezny Studio/Gallery | 903 Manchester St

For more information call 859.252.4647 or visit MSRezny.com

Info
MS Rezny Studio 903 Manchester St, Kentucky View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - Beyond the Edge at MS Rezny Studio/Gallery - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beyond the Edge at MS Rezny Studio/Gallery - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beyond the Edge at MS Rezny Studio/Gallery - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Beyond the Edge at MS Rezny Studio/Gallery - 2017-09-21 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

September 22, 2017

Saturday

September 23, 2017

Sunday

September 24, 2017

Monday

September 25, 2017

Tuesday

September 26, 2017

Wednesday

September 27, 2017

Thursday

September 28, 2017

Submit Yours