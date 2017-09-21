Beyond the Edge at MS Rezny Studio/Gallery

Using distinctively different collage techniques each artist in "Beyond the Edge" juxtaposes familiar images and objects to form a new notion or idea. Each finds collage to be a meaningful way to tell a story about themselves or an observation around them. Collage by Jack Girard, Doug Stapleton, Carleton Wing.

Through October 21

Tuesday-Friday, 12PM-5PM | Saturday, 1PM-4PM

MS Rezny Studio/Gallery | 903 Manchester St

For more information call 859.252.4647 or visit MSRezny.com