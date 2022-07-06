Beyond Van Gogh - Louisville

Kentucky International Convention Center 221 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Beyond Van Gogh - Louisville

Beyond Van Gogh is a new, truly immersive experience. While other shows use virtual reality or still images, Beyond Van Gogh breaks barriers by incorporating both still and moving art. Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear and disappear, and flow across multi-surfaces.

Enjoy over 300 pieces of art over a 30,000 square foot area, including the iconic classics "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Café Terrace at Night". The show is accompanied with a beautiful score and many other surprises!

Hours of operation are as follows:

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (last entry 7 p.m.)

Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday & Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (last entry 7 p.m.)

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (last entry 8 p.m.)

For more information, please call 1.800.441.0819 or visit vangoghlouisville.com/


