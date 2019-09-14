BG Fiestaval
BG Fiestaval 1200 Clay Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
×
BG Fiestaval
Dancers
BG Fiestaval
BG Fiestaval would like to invite everyone to our 4th authentic Mexican Fiesta! We encourage everyone to come be part of the fun for free! There's live music, food, dancing, games, and more.
The purpose of this event is to showcase our community through the help of our students/professionals! Remember: it's not time to siesta — it's time to FIESTA!
Visit on Facebook: BG Fiestaval
For more information call (270) 790-1758
Info
BG Fiestaval 1200 Clay Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family