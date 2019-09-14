× Expand BG Fiestaval Dancers

BG Fiestaval

BG Fiestaval would like to invite everyone to our 4th authentic Mexican Fiesta! We encourage everyone to come be part of the fun for free! There's live music, food, dancing, games, and more.

The purpose of this event is to showcase our community through the help of our students/professionals! Remember: it's not time to siesta — it's time to FIESTA!

Visit on Facebook: BG Fiestaval

For more information call (270) 790-1758