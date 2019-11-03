bg26.2 and Half Marathon

Bowling Green Ballpark 300 8th Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

bg26.2 and Half Marathon

Join us for the 8th running bg26.2 & half marathon in a race against Multiple Sclerosis. The Boston Marathon qualifying USATF certified course (13.1 mile loop) starts at the Bowling Green Ball Park and runs through historic downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky and the beautiful WKU campus. Register online.

For more information call  (270) 782-0800  or visit bg262.com

Bowling Green Ballpark 300 8th Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
