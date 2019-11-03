× Expand bg26.2 Participants race in the marathon

bg26.2 and Half Marathon

Join us for the 8th running bg26.2 & half marathon in a race against Multiple Sclerosis. The Boston Marathon qualifying USATF certified course (13.1 mile loop) starts at the Bowling Green Ball Park and runs through historic downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky and the beautiful WKU campus. Register online.

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit bg262.com