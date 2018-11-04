bg26.2 & Half Marathon

Join us for the 7th running bg26.2 & half marathon in a race against Multiple Sclerosis. The Boston Marathon qualifying USATF certified course (13.1 mile loop) starts at the Bowling Green Ball Park and runs through historic downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky and the beautiful WKU campus. (Marathoners will run the Boston Marathon qualifying course twice.) Runners will finish at the Bowling Green Ball Park. Registered participants will receive a goodie bag and tech shirt. Finishers will receive a finisher’s medal and finish area refreshments.

For more information call (270) 791-2346 or visit bg262.com