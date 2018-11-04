bg26.2 & Half Marathon

to Google Calendar - bg26.2 & Half Marathon - 2018-11-04 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - bg26.2 & Half Marathon - 2018-11-04 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - bg26.2 & Half Marathon - 2018-11-04 07:00:00 iCalendar - bg26.2 & Half Marathon - 2018-11-04 07:00:00

Bowling Green Ballpark 300 8th Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

bg26.2 & Half Marathon

Join us for the 7th running bg26.2 & half marathon in a race against Multiple Sclerosis. The Boston Marathon qualifying USATF certified course (13.1 mile loop) starts at the Bowling Green Ball Park and runs through historic downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky and the beautiful WKU campus. (Marathoners will run the Boston Marathon qualifying course twice.) Runners will finish at the Bowling Green Ball Park. Registered participants will receive a goodie bag and tech shirt. Finishers will receive a finisher’s medal and finish area refreshments.

For more information call (270) 791-2346 or visit bg262.com

Info
Bowling Green Ballpark 300 8th Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Kids & Family, Sports
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - bg26.2 & Half Marathon - 2018-11-04 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - bg26.2 & Half Marathon - 2018-11-04 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - bg26.2 & Half Marathon - 2018-11-04 07:00:00 iCalendar - bg26.2 & Half Marathon - 2018-11-04 07:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Sunday

June 17, 2018

Monday

June 18, 2018

Tuesday

June 19, 2018

Wednesday

June 20, 2018

Thursday

June 21, 2018

Friday

June 22, 2018

Saturday

June 23, 2018

Submit Yours