Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest

This free, family-friendly, first-year event presented by Big Ass Fans and produced by Smiley Pete Publishing will feature the culinary creations of a dozen local and regional BBQ pitmasters, plus a variety of beer, bourbon and other beverage offerings. A “Backyard Pitmaster Competition” will showcase Lexington’s most talented amateur BBQ masters, and two days of live music – from blues to bluegrass – will provide additional entertainment.

June 9-10 (Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.)

Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 North Limestone

Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest Music Line-up

Fri., June 9 (5-11 p.m.)

Danny Dean and the Homewreckers

Short & Company

G Busy Blues

Tee Dee Young

Sat., June 10 (11 a.m. - 11 p.m.)

The Barrows

Maggie Lander Duo with Tom Hnatow

Coralee Trio

Newtown

DeBraun Thomas

Stella Vees

Joslyn & the Sweet Compression

For more information visit bluegrassbbqfest.com