Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest

to Google Calendar - Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest - 2017-06-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest - 2017-06-09 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest - 2017-06-09 17:00:00 iCalendar - Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest - 2017-06-09 17:00:00

Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza 120 North Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest

This free, family-friendly, first-year event presented by Big Ass Fans and produced by Smiley Pete Publishing will feature the culinary creations of a dozen local and regional BBQ pitmasters, plus a variety of beer, bourbon and other beverage offerings. A “Backyard Pitmaster Competition” will showcase Lexington’s most talented amateur BBQ masters, and two days of live music – from blues to bluegrass – will provide additional entertainment.

June 9-10 (Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.)

Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 North Limestone

Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest Music Line-up

Fri., June 9 (5-11 p.m.)

  • Danny Dean and the Homewreckers
  • Short & Company
  • G Busy Blues
  • Tee Dee Young

Sat., June 10 (11 a.m. - 11 p.m.)

  • The Barrows
  • Maggie Lander Duo with Tom Hnatow
  • Coralee Trio
  • Newtown
  • DeBraun Thomas
  • Stella Vees
  • Joslyn & the Sweet Compression

For more information visit bluegrassbbqfest.com

Info

Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza 120 North Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family

to Google Calendar - Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest - 2017-06-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest - 2017-06-09 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest - 2017-06-09 17:00:00 iCalendar - Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest - 2017-06-09 17:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

May 27, 2017

Sunday

May 28, 2017

Monday

May 29, 2017

Tuesday

May 30, 2017

Wednesday

May 31, 2017

Thursday

June 1, 2017

Friday

June 2, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™