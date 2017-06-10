Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest
This free, family-friendly, first-year event presented by Big Ass Fans and produced by Smiley Pete Publishing will feature the culinary creations of a dozen local and regional BBQ pitmasters, plus a variety of beer, bourbon and other beverage offerings. A “Backyard Pitmaster Competition” will showcase Lexington’s most talented amateur BBQ masters, and two days of live music – from blues to bluegrass – will provide additional entertainment.
June 9-10 (Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.)
Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 North Limestone
Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest Music Line-up
Fri., June 9 (5-11 p.m.)
- Danny Dean and the Homewreckers
- Short & Company
- G Busy Blues
- Tee Dee Young
Sat., June 10 (11 a.m. - 11 p.m.)
- The Barrows
- Maggie Lander Duo with Tom Hnatow
- Coralee Trio
- Newtown
- DeBraun Thomas
- Stella Vees
- Joslyn & the Sweet Compression
For more information visit bluegrassbbqfest.com
Info
