Big Band, Big Sky Event at Thomas More College

Thomas More College 333 Thomas More Pkwy, Crestview Hills, Kentucky 41017

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra’s Covington Devou Doo Daddies will perform a summer concert on the Thomas More College campus. The 10 -piece swing band is known for their big, retro sound and cool vibe. The music is kid friendly, so don’t forget to bring the lawn chairs, coolers, and the kiddos!

Astronomy buffs of all ages can also check out the high-powered telescopes at the Thomas More College BB&T Observatory.

For more information visit thomasmore.edu

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
