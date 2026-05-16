Big Band & Jazz FREE Concert Series - Ecton Park

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Ecton Park 956 Turkeyfoot Road, Lexington, Kentucky

Big Band & Jazz is swingin' back for the summer! Catch this FREE concert series on Tuesday nights. Picnics are encouraged and make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

2026 schedule

Moondance Amphitheater

  • Tuesday, May 12: Metrognomes Big Band
  • Tuesday, May 19: Young at Heart Big Band
  • Tuesday, May 26: BAJA-Bluegrass Area Jazz Ambassadors
  • Tuesday, June 2: Marlin McKay 12-Piece Big Band
  • Tuesday, June 9: Somerset Big Band
  • Tuesday, June 16: Lee Carroll Quintet
  • Tuesday, June 23: Zach Brock
  • Tuesday, June 30: Patriotic Big Band & Jazz: The Lexington Concert Band

Ecton Park

  • Tuesday, July 7: DOJO-DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchastra
  • Tuesday, July 14: Brett Evans Trombone Orchestra
  • Tuesday, July 21: Bryson Dunsmore Trio with Kirby Davis
  • Tuesday, July 28: Walnut Street Ramblers
  • Tuesday, Aug. 4: Miles Osland Little Big Band
  • Tuesday, Aug. 11: RPM Quintet

For more information, please call 859.425.2550 or visit lexingtonky.gov/moondance

Info

Ecton Park 956 Turkeyfoot Road, Lexington, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
859.425.2550
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Google Calendar - Big Band & Jazz FREE Concert Series - Ecton Park - 2026-07-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Big Band & Jazz FREE Concert Series - Ecton Park - 2026-07-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Big Band & Jazz FREE Concert Series - Ecton Park - 2026-07-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Big Band & Jazz FREE Concert Series - Ecton Park - 2026-07-07 18:00:00 ical
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Google Calendar - Big Band & Jazz FREE Concert Series - Ecton Park - 2026-08-04 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Big Band & Jazz FREE Concert Series - Ecton Park - 2026-08-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Big Band & Jazz FREE Concert Series - Ecton Park - 2026-08-04 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Big Band & Jazz FREE Concert Series - Ecton Park - 2026-08-04 18:00:00 ical