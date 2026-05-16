Big Band & Jazz FREE Concert Series - Ecton Park

Big Band & Jazz is swingin' back for the summer! Catch this FREE concert series on Tuesday nights. Picnics are encouraged and make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

2026 schedule

Moondance Amphitheater

Tuesday, May 12: Metrognomes Big Band

Tuesday, May 19: Young at Heart Big Band

Tuesday, May 26: BAJA-Bluegrass Area Jazz Ambassadors

Tuesday, June 2: Marlin McKay 12-Piece Big Band

Tuesday, June 9: Somerset Big Band

Tuesday, June 16: Lee Carroll Quintet

Tuesday, June 23: Zach Brock

Tuesday, June 30: Patriotic Big Band & Jazz: The Lexington Concert Band

Ecton Park

Tuesday, July 7: DOJO-DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchastra

Tuesday, July 14: Brett Evans Trombone Orchestra

Tuesday, July 21: Bryson Dunsmore Trio with Kirby Davis

Tuesday, July 28: Walnut Street Ramblers

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Miles Osland Little Big Band

Tuesday, Aug. 11: RPM Quintet

For more information, please call 859.425.2550 or visit lexingtonky.gov/moondance