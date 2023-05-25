Big Bloom Series – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Big Bloom Series – In-Person Workshop

Big Bloom Series – In-Person Workshop

$30 - $40 per person

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Yew Dell Garden’s Big Bloom re-envisioned! Join Garden and Arboretum Manager Sayde Heckman on this three-part series to learn how the displays came together, her focus on variety and diversity in bulb selection, and what we’ve learned season after season. You’ll see daffodils, alliums, tulips, and hyacinths rolling out in waves throughout the spring season in an explosion of different colors and blooms while learning something new each time.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/