Big Bloom Stroll – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Garden
$30 – $40 per person.
Take a stroll through Yew Dell Garden’s re-envisioned Big Bloom! Garden. Arboretum Manager, Sayde Heckman, will lead the tour through daffodils, alliums, tulips, and hyacinths rolling out in waves over the spring season. Expect to be blown away by Sayde’s latest floral experiment!
For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
