× Expand Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana The Big Breakfast 2025, featuring Bigs and Littles

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana (BBBSKY) will bring together Bigs, Littles, and business and community leaders for its Third Annual Big Breakfast on Thursday, November 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at The Vista at Origin Park, 1784 Mill Creek Parkway in Clarksville. With more than 500 young people across Kentucky and Southern Indiana currently waiting for a mentor, the event will help the nonprofit serve more youth and young adults through a variety of programs.

More than a meal, The Big Breakfast will seat Bigs and Littles alongside guests, giving over 250 attendees the opportunity to hear firsthand about their experiences and the relationships that are changing the future for local youth. The event will also feature the live announcement of BBBSKY’s 2026 Big of the Year, recognizing an outstanding volunteer mentor and their commitment to supporting a young person in the community.

For more information visit bbbsky.org/bigbreakfast