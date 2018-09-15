Big Daddy Weave with Brandon Heath

to Google Calendar - Big Daddy Weave with Brandon Heath - 2018-09-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Daddy Weave with Brandon Heath - 2018-09-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Daddy Weave with Brandon Heath - 2018-09-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Big Daddy Weave with Brandon Heath - 2018-09-15 19:00:00

Central Hardin High School 3040 Leitchfield Rd, Cecilia, Kentucky 42724

Big Daddy Weave with Brandon Heath

Big Daddy Weave is heading back out the road beginning this September for the Jesus I Believe Tour with special guest, Brandon Heath. Presented by World Vision, the tour kicks off in Waukesha, WI and is slated to play 29 dates before wrapping on October 28th. It comes on the release of Big Daddy Weave’s newest radio single “Jesus I Believe” and follows their successful Spring 2018 Jesus I Believe Tour, which hit 30+ cities across 18 states. The tour will feature beloved Christian music artist Brandon Heath, a five-time GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter. Heath is debuting his sixth studio album titled Faith Hope Love Repeat, featuring the hit single “Whole Heart.”

For more information call (714) 545-8900 or visit transparentproductions.com/events/big-daddy-weave-cecilia

Info
Central Hardin High School 3040 Leitchfield Rd, Cecilia, Kentucky 42724 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Big Daddy Weave with Brandon Heath - 2018-09-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Daddy Weave with Brandon Heath - 2018-09-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Daddy Weave with Brandon Heath - 2018-09-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Big Daddy Weave with Brandon Heath - 2018-09-15 19:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

June 15, 2018

Saturday

June 16, 2018

Sunday

June 17, 2018

Monday

June 18, 2018

Tuesday

June 19, 2018

Wednesday

June 20, 2018

Thursday

June 21, 2018

Submit Yours

chandler