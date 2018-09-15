Big Daddy Weave with Brandon Heath

Big Daddy Weave is heading back out the road beginning this September for the Jesus I Believe Tour with special guest, Brandon Heath. Presented by World Vision, the tour kicks off in Waukesha, WI and is slated to play 29 dates before wrapping on October 28th. It comes on the release of Big Daddy Weave’s newest radio single “Jesus I Believe” and follows their successful Spring 2018 Jesus I Believe Tour, which hit 30+ cities across 18 states. The tour will feature beloved Christian music artist Brandon Heath, a five-time GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter. Heath is debuting his sixth studio album titled Faith Hope Love Repeat, featuring the hit single “Whole Heart.”

For more information call (714) 545-8900 or visit transparentproductions.com/events/big-daddy-weave-cecilia