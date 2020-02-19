× Expand Big Daddy Weave Big Daddy Weave

Big Daddy Weave - When The Light Comes Tour

Get your tickets to the Big Daddy Weave "When the Light Comes" Tour featuring Bethel Music's Paul and Hannah McClure!

About this Event

Premium ticket holders will receive first entry, premium seating in a reserved section, a premium guest tour laminate, and participate in a pre-show conversation with Mike Weaver of Big Daddy Weave. With the band releasing new music, a television show, and a new book, Mike will share stories from this exciting season and take questions from the audience.

5:00pm — Premium doors open

5:15pm — Pre-show conversation with Mike Weaver of Big Daddy Weave

5:45pm — Early Entry doors open

6:00pm — General doors open

7:00pm — Concert begins

General Information: All seating is general admission - first come, first served. All ticket prices subject to increase when purchased at the door. Children 3 & under are free if they will be sitting in a lap. Purchases are non-refundable. Visit us at https://transparentproductions.com/ to find more events near you.

For more information call (270) 831-9800 or visit pac.henderson.kctcs.edu/