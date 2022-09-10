Big Four Arts Festival Louisville, KY

Waterfront Park Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Big Four Arts Festival will be held on September 10-11, 2022. It will host over 150 juried artists displaying their works in various media including pastel, acrylic, oil, pen and ink, charcoal, ceramic/ceramic sculpture, pencil, jewelry, metal work/metal sculpture, photography (standard and digital), fiber art, glass/glass sculpture, printmaking, stencil, stonework/stone sculpture, woodworking/wood sculpture, papermaking, 3d sculpture, acrylic, leather, mixed media, textile, watercolor, tempera, and more. It will also feature music, entertainment, kids zone, and delicious food. Admission: $5. Hours: Sat 10am-7pm, Sun 10am-5pm

For more information, please call 502.435.7602 or visit bigfourbridgeartsfestival.com/

