Big Green Egg Thanksgiving Cooking Class

Join BBQ champion Jeff Raymond & experience a delicious & unique learning experience to help you step up your holiday meals. enjoy traditional, gourmet & inventive dishes — family style — as we grill & take them off the big green eggs. our chefs & eggsperts will start with appetizers, then turkey & fixins’ and will finish on a sweet note. this is a perfect forum for sharing trade secrets with fellow cooks & grillers and seeing this grill in a different light. leave with a recipe booklet and a new take on cooking for the holidays.

$24 per person or

$40 per couple.

For more information call (502) 223-1488 or visit wilsonnurseriesky.com