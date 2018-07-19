Big Night feast at Pizza LUPO

It’s going to be a big night! Join Pizza LUPO on July 19th for their third Little Italy night featuring dishes from Big Night’s iconic feast scene. Guests have the option of two seatings at 5:30 or 8:00 p.m. and will enjoy family-style service at the restaurant’s communal table. The meal is $60 per seat or $85 with wine pairings, plus tax and gratuity. Limited seating is available, so call 502-409-8440 to reserve your spot for a feast worthy of Louis Prima!

For more information call 502-409-8440 or visit pizzalupo.com