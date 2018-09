Big Rock Jazz & Blues Fest

Outdoor concert by Beargrass Creek at Cherokee Park's Big Rock area. Bring a chair or blanket to celebrate America's music at the historic park designed by Frederick Law Olmsted.

Food, drinks, and great music!

Gabe Evens Funk Sextet 1-2:30

Sheryl Rouse & the Bluez Brothers 3-4:30

Don Krekel Orchestra 5-6:30

For more information visit thehighlandsoflouisville.com