Make A Wish OKI BIG Wish Gala - Crash the Gala After Party!

- Continue the POWER of a wish by granting even more local wishes after hours following the Kentucky BIG Wish Gala on Saturday, August 3rd!

- Saturday, August 3rd from 9pm-12am at the Omni Louisville Hotel

Join us for late night live entertainment from Cover me Badd, late night appetizers, drinks (included with ticket), games & more!

Purchase your tickets before August 3rd by visiting the ticket link and selecting 'Crash the Gala'

Presale tickets today = $60

At the Door = $70

On Facebook: Crash the Gala After Party

For more information call (502) 272-4391 or visit oki.wish.org