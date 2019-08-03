BIG Wish Gala - Crash the Gala After Party
Omni Hotel 400 S 2nd St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Make A Wish OKI
BIG Wish Gala - Crash the Gala After Party!
- Continue the POWER of a wish by granting even more local wishes after hours following the Kentucky BIG Wish Gala on Saturday, August 3rd!
- Saturday, August 3rd from 9pm-12am at the Omni Louisville Hotel
Join us for late night live entertainment from Cover me Badd, late night appetizers, drinks (included with ticket), games & more!
Purchase your tickets before August 3rd by visiting the ticket link and selecting 'Crash the Gala'
Presale tickets today = $60
At the Door = $70
