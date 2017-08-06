BIG3 Basketball at Rupp Arena

The BIG3 has released the full 2017 season game matchups, and announced that tickets for all 10 games will be on-sale starting Saturday, May 13 at ticketmaster.com.

Tickets range from $25 - $375 and are subject to a $2 facility service fee.

The league will play Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY on August 6th with four back-to-back games featuring All-Star basketball icons and celebrated fan favorites. Week 7 will see Coach Julius ‘Dr J.’ Erving’s Tri-State take on Mike Bibby and Ricky Davis’ Ghostballers. BIG3 first overall draft pick Rashad McCants is ready to prove to his Captains Kenyon Martin and Al Harrington that he was the right choice, when Trilogy challenges Coach Clyde “The Glide” Drexler’s Power. Brian Scalabrine and his Ball Hogs squad are set to combat 3 Headed Monsters led by Co-Captains Rashard Lewis and Jason Williams. In the final game in Lexington, Chauncey Billups, Charles Oakley and the rest of the Killer 3s square off against Allen Iverson aka The Answer, and the rest of 3s Company.

Rupp Arena is the only collegiate Basketball venue to host BIG3 games.

Each Sunday this summer, BIG3 will bring competitive 3-on-3 half-court basketball to a different city throughout the country, including basketball hot beds Brooklyn, Charlotte, Tulsa, Philadelphia, Nashville, Dallas, Lexington (Ky.), Los Angeles, Seattle and Las Vegas. Fans will have the opportunity to experience four high-energy match-ups and witness over 40 of the sport’s most skilled competitors battle for the title of 2017 BIG3 Champions.

WEEK 7 | August 6: Rupp Arena | Lexington, Kentucky

· GAME 1: Tri-State vs. Ghost Ballers

· GAME 2: Trilogy vs. Power

· GAME 3: Ball Hogs vs. 3 Headed Monsters

· GAME 4: Killer 3s vs. 3's Company

For more information visit BIG3.com