Bike MS: Bluegrass Bourbon Ride

Hundreds of cyclists are expected to raise over $120,000 to stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever at the Bike MS: Bluegrass Bourbon ride taking place on June 24th and 25th, presented by Heaven Hill Distillery. Bike MS, hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, is the premier fundraising cycling series in the U.S. for anyone seeking a personal challenge and a world free of multiple sclerosis.

This Bike MS event will begin in Lawrenceburg, KY and cyclists will travel to the Presenting Sponsor location, Heaven Hill Distillery in Bardstown. Routes will take cyclists on a 48, 78 or 100 mile ride through horse country and the famous Bourbon Trail. On Saturday evening participants will enjoy dinner at Heaven Hill Distillery. Cyclists will then overnight in Bardstown with hotel or local camping options. Sunday morning cyclists will head back to Lawrenceburg where they will enjoy an afternoon of finish line festivities. All participants have access to bike mechanics, support vehicles, rest stops, a finish line celebration and much more.

Attracting nearly 100,000 participants nationwide each year with more than 85 Bike MS rides taking place across the country, anyone anywhere can accept the challenge and fuel progress to help create a world free of MS. The largest fundraising cycling series in the country, Bike MS includes people living with MS, their friends, families and neighbors, as well as corporate teams and individuals who are driven to support critical research and life-changing services to help people with MS live their best lives. People living with MS can also participate in “I Ride with MS,” a special program recognizing Bike MS cyclists living with the disease.

Bike MS is sponsored nationally by Premier National Sponsors Primal and Bicycling Magazine, as well as Sanofi Genzyme, True Fitness, Kenda Tires, Topeak and Showers Pass. Bike MS is locally sponsored by Heaven Hill Distillery­­­­­­­­­­­­.

WHEN: June 24th and 25th, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Start line day 1, Anderson County High School, Lawrenceburg, KY. Start line day 2, Heaven Hill Distillery, Bardstown, KY

For more information call 502-267-8487 or visit bikems.org