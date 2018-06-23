Bikes & Bands Poker/Dart Run

Bourbon Street on Main 204 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Bikes & Bands Poker/Dart Run

Bourbon Street on Main restaurant and bar will host the first Bands & Bikes Poker/Dart run, with the ride starting at 2 p.m. Streets adjacent to Bourbon Street will be blocked off for bike parking only. There will be food and drinks available inside Bourbon Street and Hill of Beans Bar-B-Que and West Sixth Brewing will be outside selling food and craft beer.

Live music will be performed by Shades of Grass, Daniel Alley, Jarrod Stratton, and 10,000 Watt Halo.

For more information call (502) 604-3900

Bourbon Street on Main 204 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
