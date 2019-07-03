Bill Bradley Memorial Reining Show
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
This 4th of July Celebration features awesome reining competition to honor a wonderful man and a fabulous foundation. Youth to Adult, pro and non-pro, all levels of competitors will provide 5 days of exciting competition. This NRHA Show at the Alltech Arena also serves as a benefit for the Reining Horse Foundation.
For more information call 561-301-0661 or visit reiningmanagementservices.com
Info
Kids & Family, Sports