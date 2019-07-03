Bill Bradley Memorial Reining Show

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Bill Bradley Memorial Reining Show

This 4th of July Celebration features awesome reining competition to honor a wonderful man and a fabulous foundation. Youth to Adult, pro and non-pro, all levels of competitors will provide 5 days of exciting competition. This NRHA Show at the Alltech Arena also serves as a benefit for the Reining Horse Foundation.

For more information call 561-301-0661 or visit reiningmanagementservices.com

Info

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Kids & Family, Sports
561-301-0661
