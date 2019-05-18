Bill Samuels Jr. Speaking at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

Bourbon enthusiasts and anyone interested in bourbon history are invited to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park on May 18 for a special event with Bill Samuels Jr.

Samuels, president emeritus of Maker’s Mark, will speak during “Bourbon, Beef and Bill.” The event starts at 7 p.m. inside May Lodge and includes a dinner featuring roasted beef tenderloin with bourbon diablo sauce and three sample drinks that include Maker’s Mark. Samuels will speak at the dinner.

Prior to the dinner from 6-7 p.m., Samuels will sign unopened Maker’s Mark commemorative bottles in Dewey’s, the park lounge, for ticketholders. Samuels served as president of Maker’s Mark for 35 years before retiring in 2011. Samuels oversaw the growth of Maker’s Mark into a national icon and is the seventh generation to continue the family tradition of bourbon making.

Tickets are $50 a person and seating is limited. Tickets are available by calling or visiting the park.

In addition to a lodge, Jenny Wiley State Resort Park includes cottages, the Music Highway Grill, a seasonal campground, swimming pool, marina, fishing, hiking trails, and recreational and nature programming. Elk viewing tours are offered at the park in the fall and winter.

For more information call 606-889-1790