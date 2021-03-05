Billy Don Burns (The Living Legend) Live

The Venue 109 North Wilson Avenue, Morehead, Kentucky 40351

#TheVenue109 is excited to announce Billy Don Burns Live in Concert

Eastern, KY's own Josh Brown will be opening at 8:00 P.M.

9:00 P.M. - The Country Legend Billy Don Burns Takes the Stage

We all know the names of the original Country Music Outlaws. But there is one that never got the attention he deserves. Billy Don Burns is a true Country Music Warrior.

He wears his battle scars with honor, depicting the stories of his life in his songs with brutal and beautiful honesty. He's respected far and wide for his long career in songwriting and performing, and he's still out there.

Read this great article by Amp: https://turnuptheamp.com/.../billy-don-burns-the-legend...

For more information or to purchase tickets visit TheVenue109.com

