Bingo at the Depot

Historic Railpark & Train Museum 401 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Bingo at the Depot

Come together with your friends and enjoy up to 15 games of Bingo in our very own Grand Lobby for your chance to win a variety of high-end prizes. Ticket include dinner by Outback Steakhouse. Tickets for the 1st game and dinner are $35.00 per player. After the first game, each game following is $5.00, or you can get an All-Aboard Card and play all 15 games for just $35.00! There will also be a cash bar available but hurry because seating is limited. Doors open at 5:15, games begin at 6pm! This event helps benefit our #SavetheDepot campaign! Tickets are available now online at www.historicrailpark.com!

For more information all (270) 745-7317 or visit historicrailpark.com

Historic Railpark & Train Museum 401 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
