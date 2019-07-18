Bingo at the Depot

Come together with your friends and enjoy up to 15 games of Bingo in our very own Grand Lobby for your chance to win a variety of high-end prizes. Ticket include dinner by Outback Steakhouse. Tickets for the 1st game and dinner are $35.00 per player. After the first game, each game following is $5.00, or you can get an All-Aboard Card and play all 15 games for just $35.00! There will also be a cash bar available but hurry because seating is limited. Doors open at 5:15, games begin at 6pm! This event helps benefit our #SavetheDepot campaign! Tickets are available now online at www.historicrailpark.com!

For more information all (270) 745-7317 or visit historicrailpark.com