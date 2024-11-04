× Expand South Oldham Rotary Club BINGO Night – South Oldham Rotary Club

BINGO Night – South Oldham Rotary Club

$10 per person

The South Oldham Rotary Club will be hosting their monthly 50/50 BINGO BASH on November 4, 2024. Grab your favorite lucky charm and head to Gustavo’s Mexican Grill – Crestwood, for a fun filled evening of BINGO. Current Rolling Jackpot is over $1,800! Two games will be played, with the first starting at 5:30PM and the second at 7:00PM. Bring some friends and have a great time! Each card provides three separate chances to win, for only $10, with cash prizes paid out each game. 50% of the proceeds from the evening go to providing scholarships, disaster relief, and community support for multiple organizations.

For more information call (502) 243-6950 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/