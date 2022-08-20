× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens BioBlitz in the Pollinator Meadow – In-Person Workshop

Program included with Admission price. RSVP.

For #nationalhoneybeeday, join Currys Fork Watershed Coordinator Becca Trueman for a BioBlitz of Yew Dell’s Pollinator Meadow! At 11 a.m., Becca will assist participants to inventory the plants and pollinators at play in the Meadow. Families can download iNaturalist on their phones ahead of the visit for tracking what they see during the BioBlitz, then use the app afterward.in their own yards and neighborhoods. At Noon, Becca will guide participants in seed collecting in the Meadow. These activities provide a valuable record of what’s living in Oldham County, and provide a great starting point for at-home explorations.

This program is included with Admission. RSVP so that we know how many attendees to expect.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/