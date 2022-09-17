Birding Beyond Binoculars at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

Led by Volunteer Naturalists, this program takes a deeper dive into the world of birds. Improve your birding skills, using clues such as songs, call notes, habitat, behavior and more.

Using birds as a starting point, learn about the wonders of nature, one on one, facilitate by Volunteer Naturalists and birding enthusiasts, Karen and Jim Scout.

Bernheim members $12; non-members $15

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. day prior to the start of program by calling (502) 955-8512 or clicking the button below.

Ages 8 and up. No pets allowed.

Space is limited. Please follow all local or CDC guidelines on masking

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit .bernheim.org/event/birding-beyond-binoculars/